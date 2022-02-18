Lil Wayne Set To Return To The UK For His First Concert in 14 Years

After 14 years, rapper Lil Wayne will perform his first show since 2008 in the United Kingdom at the STRAWBERRIES & CREEM festival.

After 14 years, rapper Lil Wayne will perform his first show since 2008 in the United Kingdom this summer at the Strawberries & Creem festival. The 3-day weekend festival will be held in Childerley Orchard, Cambridge, June 17th – 19th.

Lil Wayne, who is responsible for hits like “Lollipop” and “A Milli” will be the festival’s headliner, with performances from over one hundred other artists.

The lineup, about 60% women, features artists like Ella Mai, Mabel, TEMS, Tion Wayne, Ms. Banks, Ghetts, ENNY, Knucks, David Rodigan, and Rema.

In addition to the mic controllers, DJs are showcased as a staple in this festival. Famous DJs like Wilkinson, Sub Focus, High Contrast, and Dennis Ferrer will spin in a dedicated dance music area.

Strawberries & Creem has two stages, Notting Hill Carnival Takeover and Girls Can’t DJ stage, which will host Katy B and Lisa Maffia as special guests.

But the most memorable guest of the festival will be Lil Wayne.

“This year, as we scale up to a full three days, we wanted to ensure our musical offering matched that level of ambition – as well as reflecting our incredibly diverse crowd. We have gone further than ever before to bring exceptional artists together, showing Strawberries & Creem to be a major player on the weekend festival scene,” said festival co-founder and booker, Preye Crooks.

“As a team, we also wanted to shine a light on some amazing genres and artists that aren’t always celebrated in full at other festivals. We hope we have curated a truly representative and exciting lineup, one that offers an unrivalled experience to our festival goers – covering everything from D&B and dance music, to reggae and R&B,” Crooks said.

New Orleans’ native Lil Wayne has sold 20 million albums worldwide and has five GRAMMY awards, 12 Top Ten albums on the Billboard 200, and platinum-selling records, and is responsible for the success of Nicki Minaj and Drake.

Another reason why this festival will be popping for Tunechi fans is he has identified this festival as the only European performance he will make all year.