Lil Wayne To Premiere New Single At WrestleMania 40

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Weezy heads to Philly for “The Showcase of the Immortals.”

It appears Lil Wayne will have a WrestleMania moment this year. The Young Money leader announced he will debut a brand-new song at WWE’s two-night professional wrestling event in Philadelphia.

Lil Wayne showed up on this week’s Monday Night Raw alongside former WWE tag team champion Jey Uso. The segment from the April 1 episode included Wayne confirming his WrestleMania XL appearance.

“If you’re free next week, I know you got a busy schedule, but if that thing’s clear, come through to Philly,” Jey Uso told Lil Wayne. The New Orleans native responded, “I’m gonna be there. And you know what? I’m bringing my single, world premiere.”

Lil Wayne has been teasing the Weezy vs. Wheezy collaborative project with Mississippi-born producer Wheezy. Set to arrive on Friday (April 5), the promotional artwork for Weezy vs. Wheezy features redesigned WWE and WCW logos.

Last year’s WrestleMania 39 saw Lil Uzi Vert perform “Just Wanna Rock” as part of The Usos’ entrance for their title match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. In addition, Snoop Dogg beat The Miz in an impromptu singles match.

Jey Uso will go one-on-one with his brother-turned-partner-turned-rival Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL. The card also includes matchups such as The Rock and Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. WrestleMania XL takes place on April 6 and 7 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.