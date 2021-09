Lil Wayne just revealed how far he has come as a skateboarder – by linking up with the best in the world – Yuto Horigome!

Rap star Lil Wayne recently flaunted his ever-increasing abilities as a skateboarder.

Wayne, who is easily one of the greatest rappers in the world, linked up with one of the best skateboarders on earth. Weezy kicked off his Labor Day weekend with Japan’s Olympic gold medalist skater Yuto Horigome.

The pair skated together, and Wayne showed off some awesome skills on a halfpipe with Yuto.

The gravity of the moment was not lost on Lil Wayne, who said: “Gold status!! Dat my slime YM Yuto! He goat gang fresh 4L on gang!”

Yuto Horigome became the first-ever skateboarder to earn a gold medal at the Olympics.

The 22-year-old bested Kevin Hoefler of Brazil who took silver, and American skater Jagger Eaton, who landed the silver medal.

Lil Wayne was impressed by the weight of Yuto’s Olympic gold medal, which he likened to one of his dazzling Young Money chains.

“Dat medal as heavy as my YM piece! Bling on a string! In the words of Yuto…’first try bish,'”Lil Wayne said.

Lil Wayne started skateboarding around 2010 after he did a stint in Rikers Island for possessing a loaded .40 caliber pistol on his tour bus when he was in New York for a show.

The rapper even has his own private skatepark in Miami, Florida where he has skated with professionals like Torey Pudwill, Chaz Ortiz, Raymond Nina, and others.