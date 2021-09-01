Lil Yachty and Terrell Owens Invest In The $1.5 Trillion Health And Wellness Industry

The Quality Control artist is excited about investing in new spaces and can’t wait to buy into another company.

Rapper Lil Yachty has partnered up with former football player Terrell Owens to invest in an emerging sports nutrition brand called PlantFuel®. The goal is for them to shift how supplements are viewed by a younger fanbase and will be on the market in September.

This health and wellness market is prime for the cool kids to come in and make noise. In fact, leading retail stores are banking on PlantFuel, and the brand’s celebrity investors, to score in the fall. According to GlobalInvestmentDaily.com, the supplements will be more than muscle builders.

Their writer Jason Fraser wrote, “It’s less than a month away from launching, and it will sprint out of the gates with a major deal with giant GNC and an Amazon Launchpad partnership for immediate distribution success, with other big household names and a lineup of celebrities to push it likely to follow.”

“That’s what happens when you bring together a former NFL player and a former GNC executive,” Fraser continued. And they aren’t just planning to simply disrupt the sports nutrition with a new plant-based protein that tackles some of protein powder’s biggest controversies, including the fact that even though it’s packed with sugar, it tastes like dry cement.”

According to Lil Yachty, this company is making investment fun for him. He said, “I’m super excited about my new venture with PlantFuel. It’s brands like PlantFuel that inspire and allow me to stay actively involved creatively beyond just investing.”

Scoop Investments is Lil Yachty’s VC fund that was set up by his music manager and advertising exec, Adam Kluger. The two of them connected with Bhad Bhabie to pump money into ‘Lox Club’ in June 2021. The Quality Control artist plans to add one more business deal to Scoop by the end of the year.

Terrell Owens, the NFL Hall of Famer, is also excited.

Owens said, “As everyone knows, throughout my professional career I’ve been in phenomenal shape and extremely conscious about what I put in my body. From Day 1, I was thoroughly impressed by my exploration of PlantFuel and its products. I am excited about my partnership with PlantFuel and delighted to join their team.”

PlantFuel is sure to take off and hit big in this $1.5 trillion health and wellness industry.