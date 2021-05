The QC star is presenting a beauty product for men and women.

Miles “Lil Yachty” McCollum has officially entered the cosmetics business. The Atlanta-raised rapper announced his new nail polish will be available for sale later this month.

“I’d like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co… FIRST COLOR DROP MAY 21. 4 ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM!” wrote Lil Yachty on Instagram.

The CRETE IG page currently only has one post at the moment. Followers of the account can see a video montage of Yachty at a photoshoot for the product.

Back in December, Lil Yachty teased creating his own nail paint as a response to 17-year-old, male student Trevor Wilkinson being suspended from his high school for wearing polish.

“It’s 2020, about to be 2021. Why do we still have barriers?” asked Yachty at the time. “If someone wants to express themself in any type of way, as long as it’s not harming anyone or bringing anybody down, they should be allowed to do so.”

The 23-year-old former McDonald’s employee continued, “When I was in college, some people are just lightyears behind mentally.”

Lil Yachty has been accused of being gay throughout his career. In 2020, the Quality Control recording artist faced criticism for dressing up as Oprah Winfrey for his “Oprah’s Bank Account” music video.

“B#### it’s just supposed to be entertaining… it ain’t even that deep, y’all n####’s so in denial with y’all masculinity s### like this bother y’all… relax,” tweeted Yachty.

Besides starting a nail paint business, Yachty is still releasing music such as the Michigan Boy Boat mixtape which dropped last month. That project followed 2020’s Lil Boat 3 studio LP.