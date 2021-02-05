Lil Yachty Developing Action Thrill Based Off Classic Card Game Uno

(AllHipHop News)
Lil Yachty is a businessman.
Consider all the publishing he has gained from writing for other acts like the City Girls, one might be hard-pressed to say he ain’t about the bag.
Now, he is once again, stepping out of music to find another stream of revenue.
Variety is reporting that he will be developing an action/ comedy film based on one of the top card games in every Black household … UNO. It has been said that his movie will come out on the Mattel Film (studios) and Marcy Kelly wrote the screenplay.
“I’m so excited to be part of this film with Mattel,” Lil Yachty said. “I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta Hip-Hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me.”
While the cast has not been confirmed, Lil Yachty will probably be the lead role. His Quality Control big brother’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Brian Sher will produce for Quality Films.
The executive producer will be Robbie Brenner and he said, “At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways.”
“Uno is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forward to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach, P, and Brian Sher, to transform the classic Uno game into a comedic action-adventure.”
Mattel acquired the game in 1992. However, the game was created 20 years earlier in Merle Robbins’ barbershop.
Lil Yachty previously starred in “How High 2” and he voiced the character “Green Lantern in the cartoon “Teen Titans GO! To the Movies.”