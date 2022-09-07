Lil Yachty Enters Frozen Pizza Market With Line Sold Exclusively At Walmart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty and Universal Music Group for Brands teamed up to create Yachty’s Pizzeria, a frozen pizza line available at Walmart.

Lil Yachty launched his own line of frozen pizza.

The 25-year-old rapper’s brand is called Yachty’s Pizzeria. Lil Yachty’s frozen pizza is available exclusively at Walmart.

“I’ve loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I’m really excited about and have been for a long time,” Lil Yachty said in a press release. “We made some wild flavors but there’s still something for everybody. I take my pizza seriously so I’m looking forward to seeing what people think,”

Lil Yachty created Yachty’s Pizzeria with the help of Universal Music Group for Brands. Richelieu Foods manufactures the frozen pizza line.

“Yachty’s Pizzeria is an exciting example of a strategic brand extension that both represents the artist’s interest, passion and personality as well as a way to help him expand his business portfolio,” UMG’s EVP of Global Brands Richard Yaffa said. “It’s a thrill to be able to continue to find new ways for our artists to connect with their fans around the world and support these campaigns with best-in-class marketing and creative support.”

Lil Yachty’s frozen pizza line includes Buffalo Style Chicken, Hot Honey Cheese, Pepperoni and Bacon, and Veggie Supreme. All of the pizzas are priced at $6.98.