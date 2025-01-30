Lil Yachty Still Regrets Loyalty To Cardi B In 2018 Nicki Minaj Beef—Denies Asking Drake For Help

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Somebody get Nicki Minaj on the phone so Lil Yachty can do a livestream with her like Ray J did to apologize.

Lil Yachty is still regretting his choice to side with Cardi B over Nicki Minaj years ago.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Atlanta rap native opened up about his involvement in the infamous 2018 feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Yachty expressed deep regret over taking sides and acknowledged how the situation negatively impacted his relationship, or lack therof, with Nicki.

“I hate it that I even answered that question because I kind of just inserted myself in something that had nothing to do with me,” Lil Yachty said.

Lil Yachty confirms his regrets on choosing sides between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. 👀



“I kinda inserted myself in something that I had nothing to do with… and the craziest thing is, I was apart of the barbz” pic.twitter.com/aUfgLczbVV — popbrains (@popbrains) January 29, 2025

Yachty then acknowledged that both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are immensely talented women.

“I respect both of these women, aside from their differences,” he said. However, he regrets the way his loyalty to Cardi B was perceived as a slight against Nicki.

He went on to reveal that despite years passing, he remains blocked by Nicki Minaj on social media. Despite saying otherwise in an interview with TMZ in 2021, when Sharpe suggested that Drake might be able to help, Yachty dismissed the idea, saying, “I’ve never even asked him to.”

Lil Yachty described his fear of facing Nicki Minaj after the incident, emphasizing how intimidating she can be in person.

“I was so scared to talk to her, bro,” he said. “She just glows like a lava lamp. She’s so beautiful, and she just walks around glowing.”

For the uninitiated, Lil Yachty pledged his loyalty to Cardi B in a 2018 interview he did with BET+ when he replied, “I couldn’t—as much as I probably would want to,” when asked if he would collaborate with Nicki Minaj. The New York lyricist apparently caught wind of his comments and responded by blocking him on social media. Yachty attempted to do damage control by issuing a statement on Twitter immediately after the interview went viral.

“Das not even what I said. … cardi show me too much love 4 me be in the dark about who I side w/. I f—k w nicki doe been did since elementary school.. they just twisted my words,” he wrote in the tweet.

Still, his actions had now positive effects as years later, in 2020, he tweeted proof that he was still blocked, and bothered, as ever.