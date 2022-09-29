Lil Yachty Sued For $12 Million After Beating Up A Man At 2019 Rolling Loud

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A video of the fight has been circulated.

A man assaulted by Quality Control rapper Lil’ Yachty is looking to sue the artist for $12 million in damages.

Jimmy Quivac, who was struck by the artist backstage at the 2019 Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, filed a document in a Los Angeles County Court detailing how he got to that number, according to The Blast.

The lawsuit said, “On December 15th, 2019, defendant, Miles Mccollum, aka “Lil Yachty” attacked and severely injured (Jimmy) as he was heading to a concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. As a result of his actions, (Jimmy) was harmed, and his action was a substantial factor in causing harm.”

Though Lil Boat claims it was self-defense, the lawsuit, during the incident, the rapper “suddenly, and without warning, punches (Jimmy) who was attempting to walk away. This caused (him) to fall to the ground. As he was laying on the ground, motionless, (the rapper) and his entourage continued to strike him, stomp him and kick him.”

The complaint contends during the fight, Yachty “suddenly, and without warning, punches (Jimmy) who was attempting to walk away. This caused (him) to fall to the ground. As he was laying on the ground, motionless, (the rapper) and his entourage continued to strike him, stomp him and kick him.”

“These actions caused (Jimmy) to fear for his life and suffer serious and permanent personal injury,” the claim says, pointing to a video of the fight as evidence.

According to the victim, he believes he is entitled to $5 million for “pain, suffering and inconvenience” and an additional $1 million for “emotional distress.”

Jimmy Quivac believes he should get another $5 million for “punitive damages” and $1 million for “future medical expenses.” Ironically, he only had $14,268 in medical bills that needed to be paid.