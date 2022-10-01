Lil Zay Osama Forgot His Machine Gun In Rideshare, Ends Up Arrested

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Zay Osama is in big trouble in New York, after he forgot his machine gun in a rideshare. Read more about the incident!

Buzzing rapper Lil Zay Osama ran into some serious trouble in New York.

According to Federal prosecutors, the rapper left his machine gun in a rideshare car on Thursday afternoon (September 29th).

The drama unfolded when Little Zay Osama was picked up from his hotel. A few minutes into the drive, the operator of the rideshare noticed the rapper was carrying a firearm.

The driver continued on to Lil Zay Osama’s destination, which was a recording studio in Queens.

However, when the rapper got out of the car, the driver noticed he had left a Glock 22 .40 equipped with a switch, which turns the semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun.

The driver was able to positively identify Lil Zay Osama, born Isaiah Dukes, as the owner of the forgotten machine gun.

The Chicago rapper was eventually apprehended and charged with possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was also booked over two outstanding warrants.

The “Trench Baby” rapper was in town after a successful performance at Rolling Loud. Lil Zay Osama live streamed his own arrest. When the cops pulled up, he seemed genuinely surprised.

“They finna to try to hop out on us. On my daughter, they just pulled up hoppin out. I’m telling them ‘gang that ain’t us, yall on them other people. We don’t nothing to do with nothing going on,” Lil Zay Osama said.

Then, the cops ran up on Lil Zay Osama, ordered him to put his hands behind his back, cuffed him and took him into custody.

Take a look.