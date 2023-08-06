Lin-Manuel Miranda Developing New Musical Based On Movie Popular With Hip-Hop Culture

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative force behind “Hamilton,” is reportedly adapting “The Warriors” into a stage musical, continuing his influential presence in both Broadway and film.

According to reports, the “Hamilton” creator is adapting Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel “The Warriors” into a musical.

The novel previously inspired the 1979 action thriller directed by Walter Hill.

Both the novel and film followed a fictional street gang in New York City, who travel from The Bronx to their home turf in Coney Island after being framed for the murder of their gang leader.

Miranda recently polished the lyrics on John Kander and Fred Ebb’s musical “New York, New York” for its 2023 Broadway run.

He also appeared as himself for two runs of “Freestyle Love Supreme” in 2019-2020 and 2021-2022.

His previous Broadway productions include “In the Heights,” “Bring It On: The Musical,” and “Hamilton,” which premiered in 2015 and is still running at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York.

In the world of screen, Miranda contributed songs to the Disney movies “Moana,” “Encanto,” and “The Little Mermaid,” and made his feature directorial debut with “Tick, Tick… Boom!” in 2021.

He has also acted in projects such as “Mary Poppins Returns,” the “In the Heights” movie adaptation, “His Dark Materials,” and the upcoming “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series.