Lin-Manuel Miranda admitted he was totally shocked by the response to Encanto’s smash hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Read more!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is stunned by the international popularity of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

The song, which features in the animated Disney film, has become a viral sensation and top trending tune on music charts around the world.

Reflecting on the success of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night, Lin-Manuel confessed he didn’t predict the tune would be such a smash.

“Group numbers are never the hit. It’s the ballad or the villain’s song. It’s always something else,” he said. “But the group numbers are the thing the theatre kids like and no one else likes because they get to sing it at their cast party.”

Later in the conversation, host Jimmy joked that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has become a “problem” for lots of families.

As part of a sketch, Lin-Manuel offered fans a fictional medication called “Encantix” to help “curb cravings” for listening to the soundtrack.