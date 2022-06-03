Lincoln Center To Host Orchestral Tribute To The Notorious B.I.G.

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Clark Kent and The Originals will take part in the performance.

Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace would have turned 50 years old on May 21, 2022. Biggie’s estate continues to present special celebrations for the late Hip Hop legend.

On June 10, The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will honor The Notorious B.I.G. by hosting an orchestral tribute for him. The New York City venue partnered with Bad Boy Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Rhino Records, and The Christopher Wallace Estate.

The black-tie event will feature symphony performances of Notorious B.I.G.’s songs from the Ready to Die and Life After Death albums. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson will arrange and conduct the concert with appearances by The Originals and special guests.

“Christopher Wallace wasn’t just an extremely charismatic, intelligent, rare, skilled, and elite rapper, he was and is someone that represents freedom, excellence, and transcendence for all people,” says Miguel Atwood-Ferguson.

The composer also says, “His heart and spirit is what touches and inspires us. His legacy is on an upward trajectory, and I can’t wait to share an orchestral impression of some of my favorite music of his. Being able to pay tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. with an orchestra at Lincoln Center is one of the greatest honors and joys of my life.”

The Notorious B.I.G. Orchestral Tribute is part of The Lincoln Center’s Summer for The City Festival. A limited number of free advanced reservation tickets will become available starting June 6.

“Biggie is the best rapper ever. But more important, he was one of the most genuine people I’ve ever worked with and became friends with,” states DJ Clark Kent of The Originals.

Clark Kent continues, “The time we shared will never be forgotten. The music we made together, like ‘Sky’s The Limit’ and ‘Players Anthem’ are timeless. It was an honor to share those moments with him. He will forever be missed by me.”