LISTEN: Lil Wayne Brightens Black Friday Holiday With “No Ceilings 3” Mixtape

Rap star Lil Wayne has delivered a batch of new music in the form of his new mixtape “No Ceilings 3.”
The third installment of “No Ceilings” is hosted by Miami legend and super producer DJ Khaled. The mixtape features guest appearances from Young Thug, as well as Young Money artists Corey Gunz, Drake and Gudda Gudda.
It’s been almost five years since Lil Wayne dropped “No Ceilings 2,” which came out in 2015. The New Orleans-bred rap legend originally kicked off the series in 2009.
According to Wayne, he wanted to bring back the dying art of mixtapes in the digital era.
“The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” Lil Wayne said in a statement.
The rapper has re-teamed with HustleGrl who created three different covers for the “No Ceilings 3” mixtape.
