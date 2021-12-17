Listen To Aaliyah & The Weeknd’s New Single “Poison”

A brand new Aaliyah song is now available on DSPs. Fans can hear the late R&B singer’s vocals on a posthumous collaboration called “Poison.”

In addition to Aaliyah’s performance, “Poison” also features contemporary R&B superstar The Weeknd. DannyBoyStyles and Nick Lamb handled the track’s production.

Stephen “Static Major” Garrett is credited as a songwriter. Before he passed away in 2008, Static Major worked extensively with Aaliyah on her 2001 self-titled album as well as hit singles such as “Are You That Somebody?” and “Try Again.”

Earlier this year, Blackground Records 2.0 began adding projects from Aaliyah’s catalog to streaming services for the first time. In August, One In A Million broke into the Billboard 200 chart’s Top 10 twenty-five years after its initial release.

Aaliyah followed on September 10. The former #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart returned to the Top 20 region in September. Aaliyah’s third studio LP climbed back to #13.

The Romeo Must Die soundtrack, which hosts Aaliyah’s Hot 100 chart-topping “Try Again” song, made its way to streamers in September too. Plus, 2002’s I Care 4 U and 2005’s Ultimate Aaliyah compilations arrived a month later.