Little Brother Drops ‘The Listening’ Deluxe LP After ABB Records Dispute

Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh celebrated their ownership of Little Brother’s debut album ‘The Listening’ by dropping a deluxe edition of the LP.

Little Brother released a deluxe edition of their critically acclaimed debut The Listening on Tuesday.

Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh dropped the expanded version after securing ownership of their first studio LP. Earlier this year, Little Brother advised fans not to stream the album due to a dispute with their former label ABB Records.

“The Listening (Deluxe Edition) is owned and operated by @littlebrother_nc and up now on all streaming platforms,” Phonte wrote on Instagram. “Tracklist contains the original album, remastered instrumentals, five Listening-era bonus tracks and two acapellas. Run this one and this one only. Thank you for your support! #LBbizness.”

A Twitter user asked Big Pooh if ABB Records “made it right” with Little Brother.

The veteran rapper responded, “This means we took what was ours.”

Phonte and Big Pooh also announced an upcoming documentary titled May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story. The project is a collaboration with Rap Portraits’ Holland Randolph Gallagher and Yoh Phillips.

“And in other @LittleBrotherNC news, we were announced as one of the recipients of the @SouthernDocFund for our upcoming documentary,” Phonte tweeted. “Shoutout to my brothers @vacayvacayvacayand @Yoh31. Let’s work!”

Phonte, Big Pooh and former Little Brother member 9th Wonder originally released The Listening in 2003. The highly lauded album featured contributions from fellow Justus League members such as Median and Chaundon.

Stream the deluxe edition of The Listening below.