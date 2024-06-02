Little Simz Calls For Better Resources For Young Creatives

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Little Simz strives to make the music industry more accessible to aspiring artists through community engagement and youth mentorship.

Little Simz has shared her vision of breaking down barriers in the industry.

As Little Simz approaches her 30th birthday, she reflects on her mission to inspire the next generation and emphasizes her efforts to be more present in local communities.

“Allowing people to see me and know that their dreams are achievable is crucial,” she told Elle in a recent interview. “I’m working on being more visible, visiting schools and youth centers,” Simz said.

She hopes these experiences will stay with young people long after the encounters, making them believe in the possibility of success.

She explained, “Picture me at the youth club today and on the catwalk tomorrow. I want people to look at me and think, ‘Yes, that’s something I can do.'”

Simz also voiced her concerns about the cuts to youth clubs and the arts in the UK, stressing how vital these resources were to her development.

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “I can’t imagine my life without those opportunities. Growing up, there’s not much to do in our environments, and kids naturally end up on the streets. Cutting their creativity at such a young age is tremendously detrimental.”

The London-born rapper’s influence extends beyond music, shaping a broader cultural conversation about accessibility and mentorship in the arts.

Simz’s words ring a challenging note for policymakers and educators.

“Creativity is a way of life. When nurtured, it teaches problem-solving and creation, skills that are essential for the future. It’s not just about making a painting.”