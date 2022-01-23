Little Simz, Dave and Doja Cat To Perform At 2022 BRIT Awards

Little Simz, Dave, and Doja Cat will rock the O2 Arena in London this February during the annual BRIT Awards. Read more about the event!

Little Simz, Dave, and Doja Cat are among the performers at this year’s BRIT Awards.

The trio will take to the stage at London’s O2 Arena on February 8th to perform during the awards show alongside artists like Ed Sheeran and Liam Gallagher and BRITs Rising Star winner Holly Humberstone.

The former Oasis frontman revealed on Twitter that he would be performing his new track Everything’s Electric during the ceremony.

In a statement about her performance, Little Simz said, “Thank you, Brits. It’s an honor to be nominated for four Brit Awards, and I can’t wait to be performing on the night too. I’m so happy and grateful the music has connected and resonated. Congratulations to everyone nominated.”

Little Simz, Ed Sheeran, and Dave are all going into the ceremony with four nominations, including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Doja Cat has two nominations – International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for “Kiss Me More” – and the BRITs will mark her first U.K. awards show performance.

The 2022 BRIT Awards will be hosted by Mo Gilligan, with red carpet reporting from Clara Amfo and Maya Jama.