Little Simz Forced To Cancel U.S. Tour Due To Financial & Mental Strain

Little Simz revealed that “touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit,” and is rescheduling the shows for later dates.

Little Simz announced she had had to cancel her North American tour explaining that going ahead would leave her in a “huge deficit” financially and cause too much mental stress.”

The British-Nigerian rapper planned to start her 10-date tour in May but will now postpone the shows to a later date.

“Hey guys, due to unforeseen circumstances I’ve been left with no option but to reschedule my US tour. I take my live shows seriously and would only want to give you guys nothing but the best of me,” she announced in a statement.

The tour was in support of Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which AllHipHop named one of the “absolute best” albums of 2021.

“Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket,” she explained. “Touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit.”

Despite wanting to go ahead with the tour, Little Simz admitted that it would also take a toll on her mental health.

“As much as this pains me to not see you at this time, I’m just not able to put myself through that mental stress.”

She continued: “It’s important for me to speak my truth about this and be honest. I appreciate the love and excitement you guys have for seeing me live. Rest assured I will be there soon, back bigger and better.

Little Simz Is Working On New Music

However, Little Simz the rapper/Top Boy actress is working on new music, among other projects.

“For now I’m creating and working on art that I’m so excited about,” she teased. “Music of course but other things too; all levelling to greater heights. A message to all artists and creatives, know your worth and stick to your guns. Love you all.”

Read Little Simz’s statement in full in her tweet below.