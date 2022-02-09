Little Simz & Her Mom Steal The Show With BRIT Awards Acceptance Speech

Little Simz brought her mother with her to the BRITs as she delivered an empowering speech while collecting her “Best New Artist” award.

Little Simz won the BRIT Award for “Best New Artist” at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday night (Feb. 8).

The talented British-Nigerian rapper brought her beautiful mother along with her to the show where she was nominated in four categories. Mom not only graced the red carpet with her daughter, but Little Simz also brought her on stage to collect her award as she delivered what’s being dubbed, “the speech of the night.”

Little Simz: “look at what you’ve done Mum. Look at what you’ve done.” #Brits pic.twitter.com/GdhXzkH0hl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 8, 2022

“Thank you so much. Mum, look at what you’ve done. Look at what you’ve done,” Little Simz began.

She continued, “I wanna say thank you to everyone that’s supported me on this journey so far. My name is Simbiatu Ajikawo. I’m from North London, Islington. [I] grew up on a council estate, I’m an independent artist and to be here tonight, receiving this award is such a blessing. I’m so grateful.”

Then, Little Simz delivered a powerful message to the viewing audience: “I am living proof that if you work hard at something, no matter where you come from, no matter your background, no matter your race, you can do something extraordinary. So this is for all the kids dreaming… Keep dreaming, keep pushing, I am you, you are me. Blessings, thank you so much.”

"Keep dreaming, keep pushing"@LittleSimz wins Best New Artist and takes the moment to thank her mum ❤️ #BRITs pic.twitter.com/gOFtltSq1p — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

Little Simz also wowed the crowd with a magical performance of the title track from her 2021 album, “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.”

Watch the full performance below.

Little Simz – Introvert & Woman (Live at the BRIT Awards 2022)

South London rapper Dave won the award for “Best Hip-Hop, Rap, Grime Act” and also performed at the event with a show-stopping rendition of “In the Fire.” He brought out his collaborators on the song Fredo, Ghetts, Meekz, Giggs and enlisted the soulful voices of a gospel choir.

The set ended with a solo from Dave on a guitar that shot real flames out of the neck!

This was the best Brit performance since Dave’s Brit performance in 2020 pic.twitter.com/dNrNKSJxHO — MOGE | Poetry & Poison (@Mo_George) February 8, 2022

Dave – In The Fire (ft. Giggs, Ghetts, Meekz & Fredo) (Live at The BRITs 2022)