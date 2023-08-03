Lizzo Addresses Weight-Shaming & Sexual Harassment Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Grammy winner denies the “fabricated claims” from her former employees.

Lizzo’s name became a trending topic on social media over the last several days. Three of her former backup dancers sued the Special album creator for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

According to reports, the plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Lizzo (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson) in Los Angeles Superior Court. Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams name Jefferson, her production company, and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, as defendants.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” stated the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano.

Lizzo has now responded to the ongoing legal situation. The 35-year-old Atlantic recording artist broke her silence by issuing a statement on her verified Instagram page. She flatly denied the allegations.

Lizzo Says Her Former Employees Already Admitting To Being “Inappropriate” & “Unprofessional” On Tour

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” posted Lizzo. “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.”

She continued, “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. I’m devastated after hearing these fabricated claims made against me.” Lizzo also alleged her “former employees” publicly admitted their own behavior was “inappropriate” and “unprofessional.”

“As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans,” added Lizzo.

The chart-topping vocalist/instrumentalist also wrote, “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”