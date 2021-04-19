Lizzo Admits To Getting Drunk And Sending Flirty DM’s To Chris Evans

Lizzo
By : / Categories : News / April 19, 2021

The rapper revealed she got smashed, and tried to get with "Avengers" star Chris Evans.

(AllHipHop News) 

Lizzo once drunkenly slid into Chris Evans’ direct messages.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker confessed in a TikTok video, admitting she sent the “Avengers: Endgame” actor several emojis once while she was scrolling through Instagram.



Sharing a video of herself superimposed on a screenshot of the DM, which featured a set of emojis that looked like a woman tossing a basketball, she wrote: “Don’t drink and DM, kids… for legal porpoises this is a joke.”

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has shared her appreciation for Evans – in 2019, the actor retweeted Lizzo, who had shared an adorable video of a little girl showing off some impressive dance moves to the singer’s#### “Juice.”

@lizzo

#duet with @lizzo B####

♬ original sound – HI I’M TATI 💕

He tweeted along with the video, “This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be.”

Lizzo responded, writing: “Wow marry me.”

Tags : Chris Evans, Hip-Hop News, Lizzo


Scroll to Top