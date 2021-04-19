Lizzo Admits To Getting Drunk And Sending Flirty DM’s To Chris Evans

(AllHipHop News)
Lizzo once drunkenly slid into Chris Evans’ direct messages.
The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker confessed in a TikTok video, admitting she sent the “Avengers: Endgame” actor several emojis once while she was scrolling through Instagram.
Sharing a video of herself superimposed on a screenshot of the DM, which featured a set of emojis that looked like a woman tossing a basketball, she wrote: “Don’t drink and DM, kids… for legal porpoises this is a joke.”
This isn’t the first time Lizzo has shared her appreciation for Evans – in 2019, the actor retweeted Lizzo, who had shared an adorable video of a little girl showing off some impressive dance moves to the singer’s#### “Juice.”
He tweeted along with the video, “This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be.”
Lizzo responded, writing: “Wow marry me.”