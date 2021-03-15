Lizzo Apologizes For Foul-Mouthed Faux Paux During Live Grammy Telecast

(AllHipHop News)
Lizzo put the censors on red alert at the top of the Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday (March 14th) when she let the ‘B’ word fly while presenting the night’s first honor.
The hip-hop star yelled out, “B####, I’m back!” as she took to the stage outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles and immediately regretted it.
“Oh, I’m so sorry,” the shocked star said.
Lizzo also fumbled with the award envelope and asked a stagehand how to open it before she presented the night’s first honor for Best New Artist to a shocked Megan Thee Stallion.