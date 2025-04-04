Lizzo Slammed Online After Calling Britney Spears A Janet Jackson Imitator

Lizzo has sparked heated backlash online after claiming Britney Spears is “doing a Janet [Jackson] impression” during a recent interview.
The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker made the remarks during an appearance on the “Sibling Rivalry” podcast. The comment quickly went viral and stirred up intense reactions across social media.
Clips from the episode began circulating shortly after it aired, with many calling out the Grammy winner for minimizing Spears’ legacy and individuality.
Critics pointed out that while Spears has openly praised Jackson as a major influence, her sound and style have long stood on their own.
The remark came as Lizzo attempted to defend herself from earlier criticism for calling Janet Jackson the “Queen of Pop.”
In her full explanation, Lizzo said, “I have to really clear up some s### up because people came for me on the internet because I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop.
She added, “Here is why I said Janet is the Queen of Pop. Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it. Janet is her diva. There were no such things as Pop Divas before Janet. Janet was first. She was famous when Madonna was a kid watching her on television.”
Britney Spears Fans React To Lizzo’s Remarks
Online reactions were swift. Many users defended Spears, noting her decades-long career and her own influence on pop culture. Others accused Lizzo of pitting women against each other and downplaying Spears’ originality.
Spears, who has never hidden her admiration for Jackson, paid tribute to her in February 2024 with a heartfelt Instagram post.
“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive,” Spears wrote alongside a photo of Jackson’s 1993 Rolling Stone cover. “She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life.”