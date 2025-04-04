Lizzo Slammed Online After Calling Britney Spears A Janet Jackson Imitator

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo was getting flamed online after shading Britney Spears while defending her take on why Janet Jackson deserves the “Queen of Pop” crown.

Lizzo has sparked heated backlash online after claiming Britney Spears is “doing a Janet [Jackson] impression” during a recent interview.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker made the remarks during an appearance on the “Sibling Rivalry” podcast. The comment quickly went viral and stirred up intense reactions across social media.

Nobody thinks of THE Britney Spears as a Janet Jackson impersonator. She literally crafted her own sound and imagery at 16 and became the blueprint for every new pop girl.



Worry about your career lasting one summer and your latest tweet not even crossing 100 likes @lizzo https://t.co/KMe9n9uLmA pic.twitter.com/ADaIONthBU — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) April 3, 2025

Clips from the episode began circulating shortly after it aired, with many calling out the Grammy winner for minimizing Spears’ legacy and individuality.

Critics pointed out that while Spears has openly praised Jackson as a major influence, her sound and style have long stood on their own.

The remark came as Lizzo attempted to defend herself from earlier criticism for calling Janet Jackson the “Queen of Pop.”

In her full explanation, Lizzo said, “I have to really clear up some s### up because people came for me on the internet because I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop.

She added, “Here is why I said Janet is the Queen of Pop. Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it. Janet is her diva. There were no such things as Pop Divas before Janet. Janet was first. She was famous when Madonna was a kid watching her on television.”

Britney Spears Fans React To Lizzo’s Remarks

Online reactions were swift. Many users defended Spears, noting her decades-long career and her own influence on pop culture. Others accused Lizzo of pitting women against each other and downplaying Spears’ originality.

Hey @lizzo Britney being “inspired” by Janet Jackson isn’t doing an “impression” of Janet Jackson! Just like all the younger pop girls now have all said they are “inspired” by Britney but they are bringing their own creativity and talent to the table as well#BritneySpears — A Britney Nerd 🤓 (@luckySGM) April 3, 2025

lizzo is soooo lame like ????? wtf girl britney’s music stood the test of time, the kids not gonna remember your s### in 20 years https://t.co/ceBiyjKQlx — river (@kissmeriver) April 4, 2025

You can’t be serious 😭 Britney rose to fame with a bubblegum pop song produced by a then-unknown Swedish man and a music video she came up with herself—where she plays a sporty schoolgirl. And that was bigger than anything your fave ever did. https://t.co/1O5Bx009Ts pic.twitter.com/rf62mFNFHk — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) April 4, 2025

Spears, who has never hidden her admiration for Jackson, paid tribute to her in February 2024 with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive,” Spears wrote alongside a photo of Jackson’s 1993 Rolling Stone cover. “She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life.”