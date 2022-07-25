Lizzo Says Beyoncé Inspired Her To Put Teachable Moments In Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper/singer Lizzo revealed as she was inspired by Beyoncé to put a message in her music. Read more!

Lizzo has credited Beyoncé with inspiring her to include “teachable” moments in her songs.

In an interview for ELLE U.K.’s September 2022 issue, Lizzo expressed her excitement over the superstar’s upcoming album Renaissance, which is set to be released on July 29th.

Reflecting on Beyonce’s music, Lizzo explained that she is hugely influenced by how the 40-year-old delves into important social themes in her lyrics and videos.

“(Beyoncé) doesn’t just put out music for the sake of putting out music – there’s going to be something real, you know what I mean? A teachable moment,” she commented. “Every time I hear her, it’s like, ‘Man, I want to make people feel this way. How can I make people feel this way, too?'”

Lizzo recalled how she first saw Beyoncé at a Destiny’s Child album signing staged at a Walmart in Houston, Texas, at the age of 10.

She’s never forgotten the emotion she felt watching the group perform a gospel medley and hopes to replicate it in her own performances.

“I skipped school to go see them. I listened to them sing their gospel medley. I’ve seen Beyoncé maybe up to 10 times live now, and she continues to give me that feeling,” the 34-year-old added.