Lizzo And Cardi B teased a clip for their brand new song together, which is titled “Rumors.” Check out more information!

Lizzo has snapped up Cardi B as a collaborator for her new single “Rumors.”

Lizzo took to Instagram to share a FaceTime Call in which Cardi B confirmed that she’s the special guest on the new song.

After teasing the new track on TikTok over the weekend, Lizzo greets Cardi with “Good morning m###########” in the new clip.

“That’s who it’s featuring y’all, period,” she said, before revealing her sleepy-looking pal with the joke: “It’s Harry Styles!”

Lizzo captioned the video, “GUESS WHOS HOPPIN ON ‘RUMORS’ W/ ME?!?” Lizzo first hinted at the track last week with an Instagram post proclaiming, “NEW ERA B####. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13.”

The upcoming song is the Grammy winner’s first single since her 2019 album, Cuz I Love You.

Cardi is guesting on a number of tracks in 2021. She’s since featured on DJ Khaled’s “Big Paper,” Migos’ “Type S###,” and Normani’s “Wild Side.”