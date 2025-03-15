Lizzo Confesses To Suicidal Thoughts Amid Troubling Legal Issues

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo publicly addressed personal hardships and battling depression during a live performance, in which she revealed she considered suicide.

Lizzo revealed heartbreaking struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts during an emotional performance at LA’s The Wiltern.

The “Good As Hell” superstar stunned the audience with her confession, describing the turmoil she endured amid recent legal controversies, including lawsuits accusing her of workplace misconduct.

Lizzo explained openly to the crowd how the pressure had spiraled into overwhelming despair.

“About a year and a half ago – it’s so hard for me to talk about – I was in such a dark, deep depression,” Lizzo told the hushed crowd. “I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t want to be seen. Eventually I got over that fear.”

The Grammy-winning songstress, known for her empowering anthems and contagious positivity, described how a profound interaction with a stranger helped her regain strength.

She recalled the moment poignantly during the performance, saying, “Something miraculous happened. Somebody, who I didn’t know, looked at me and said, ‘Lizzo, I love you.’ And they reached out, and I reached back, and we hugged, and it felt so damn good.”

Lizzo didn’t hold back when emphasizing the significance of that encounter, calling it “f**king life-saving.”

The emotional revelation comes in the wake of legal troubles that began earlier in 2023, when three former backup dancers and an ex-stylist sued the star, alleging inappropriate conduct, sexual harassment and the fostering of a damaging workplace environment.

Lizzo has steadfastly denied all accusations, and recently, she was dismissed as a defendant from the stylist’s lawsuit.

However, other legal matters remain unresolved.