Lizzo Crowned People’s Champion At People’s Choice Awards; Brings A Host Of Activists On Stage To Share Award 

Lizzo was reluctant to receive the People’s Champion Award but did so to use her platform to “amplify marginalized voices.”

Lizzo showed what it means to be a true voice of the people after receiving the People’s Champion honor at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday evening (Dec. 6).

The “Grrrls” hitmakers brought the audience to tears with her heartfelt acceptance speech, using her platform to “amplify marginalized voices,” bringing out 17 activists on stage with her to accept the trophy.

“I’m [going to] be honest, when I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should accept because, if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people,” Lizzo revealed as she addressed the crowd.

“I’m here tonight, because to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices.”

Lizzo, who also won Song of the Year, then welcomed to the stage activists she believes deserves the spotlight for their work.

“Tonight, I’m sharing this honor,” Lizzo said, before introducing each guest by name and highlighting their field of work. Watch Lizzo receive the People’s Champion Award in the clip below.

Lizzo Accepts People’s Champion Award With A Host Of Activists

IT'S ABOUT DAMN TIME 😭 Congrats to @Lizzo on being *the* 2022 VIP and earning the People's Choice Award for the People's Champion!! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/gMQnxPezUK — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 7, 2022

“When I think of Lizzo the word champion comes to mind,” Lizzo’s mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, said, presenting her famous daughter with the award. “She’s a champion of others, she builds you up and she’s always in your corner. I should know because I’m her mother.”

She continued: “Melissa has always been herself, 100% that chic and she has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor and I’m so proud of her.”