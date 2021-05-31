Lizzo Developing A Passion For Exercising For Her Mental Health

Rap star Lizzo has revealed she is developing a fondness for working out!

Lizzo has admitted working out is crucial to maintaining her mental health.

The pop star has developed an enthusiasm for exercising and keeping fit because she recognizes that it boosts her mental wellbeing.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker – who has become a high-profile advocate for body positivity over recent years – explained on Instagram: “Working out, I realized, is more for my mental health.

“When I wasn’t working out I was getting so sad and crying. I was like, ‘Why am I crying? What’s wrong with me?’

“Then I realized, after two weeks of working out, that I don’t have those emotional outbursts anymore, I think I let it all out when I sweat.”

Despite this, Lizzo recently confessed to feeling like a “burden on everyone”.

Sharing a heartfelt video on TikTok, the singer admitted to going through “that part of sadness” that’s left her feeling “annoying” to others and as though “nobody cares” about her.

Lizzo was seen in tears as she said: “You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part? It’s like, yo, I’m already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?”

And Lizzo told fans her struggles have left her feeling isolated.

She said: “I don’t want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I’m not alone. That’s what I want to feel, but I don’t feel like that.”