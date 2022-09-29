Lizzo Excited To Play Flute Gifted To Slave Owning President James Madison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lizzo made headlines this week when she played one of a kind fruit owned by slave owning president James Madison.

Lizzo has made history by playing a one-of-a-kind crystal flute during a concert.

The “Juice” hitmaker, who is a classically trained flutist, was invited to view the world’s largest flute collection at the U.S. Library of Congress on Monday.

During the visit, Lizzo took the opportunity to play the priceless instrument made for President James Madison by Claude Laurent that was rescued from the White House during the War of 1812.

After the star confirmed that she could play the flute, curators arranged for it to be securely transported to the Capitol One Arena, where she was carefully handed it at one point during her The Special Tour gig on Tuesday night.

“I want everybody to make some noise for James Madison’s crystal flute, y’all!” she exclaimed, before gingerly holding the instrument and admitting: “I’m scared.”

Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, then performed a few notes on the flute, describing it as “like playing out of a wine glass”, before offering up her signature twerk dance move.

“We just made history tonight!” the 34-year-old added. “Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool! History is freaking cool you guys!”

In addition, Lizzo raved over the opportunity in a post on her Instagram page.

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE



NOW YOU HAVE



IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

“I’M THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL CRYSTAL FLUTE ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM – LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT (sic),” she gushed.

In response, a number of her celebrity friends congratulated her on the memorable moment.

“You are ICONIC,” wrote Kerry Washington, while Grimes posted, “This is the most high fantasy thing I’ve ever seen in the real world omg. A mythical crystal flute no one has ever heard play? This is some elf s###. Congrats.”

James Madison served as the fourth president of the United States from 1809 to 1817.