Lizzo’s turning “B####” into a declaration of power with her new album dropping June 5, reclaiming the word as unapologetic self-love.

Lizzo is reclaiming a word that’s been used to diminish women for centuries, and she’s turning it into her album title.

The Grammy winner announced her third studio album B#### drops June 5, with the title track arriving May 1 at midnight ET alongside a new video.

The song interpolates Meredith Brooks’ 1997 smash hit of the same name, creating a full-circle moment for a generation of women who grew up hearing that record.

On why she chose the title, Lizzo shared her philosophy directly.

“Reclaiming the word B#### is power,” she explained. “It’s taking a label once used to diminish women and turning it into a declaration of confidence, and unapologetic self-love. So many incredible women in music have used the word for positivity like Meredith Brooks and Missy Elliot. It was only fitting to name my album B#### because it has become my favorite word when using it on my own terms and because I am 100% that b####.”

The phrase connects back to her 2017 Diamond-certified hit “Truth Hurts,” where she first made the declaration that became a cultural touchstone.

The album announcement comes after Lizzo released “Don’t Make Me Love U” last month, a standout track that critics and fans praised immediately.

The accompanying video showed her grappling with her past self, reflecting on growth and evolution.

She’s been on a creative run, wrapping up a sold-out residency at Blue Note Jazz Club locations in both New York and Los Angeles, totaling 12 performances that showcased her range as a musician.

Beyond music, Lizzo is expanding her creative footprint.

She’s releasing her first children’s book, “Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin’,” on September 8 through Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, and she’s starring as gospel and rock pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the upcoming film “Rosetta” from Amazon MGM Studios.