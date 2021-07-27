Lizzo Warns Fans To Give Her Space As Delta Variant Of COVID Sweeps Across U.S.

Lizzo told fans to keep away from her until new COVID variant is under control!

Lizzo wants her enthusiasts to maintain their distance after a steep increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States thanks to the new Delta variant.

The rapper explained to her fans that she may not be willing to shake hands, hug or take pictures because she is trying to avoid getting sick.

She was clear that her decision had nothing to do with her ego, or because she is a world-famous celebrity.

“I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated,” Lizzo explained. “If you see me, please give me six feet. This s### is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space.

“It’s not you! It’s me. I’m not trying to catch nothing. I don’t even want to catch feelings, b####. You think I’m trying to catch COVID?”

Lizzo then joked and disinfected her phone with some Lysol to make sure COVID didn’t spread through her screen.

“Don’t think, ‘Oh she’s a celebrity, she thinks she’s all that.’ It’s not that booboo. You know what I think I am? Healthy. You know what I think I am? COVID-free. You know what I think I am? Full of vitamin D and vitamin C. You know what I think I am? Safe for my family and friends to be around, and my coworkers and teammates. That’s who I think I am.”

“So if y’all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don’t do it. Don’t do it. Cause I ain’t trying to catch this m############ virus that’s coming back. It got way too m############ close. It got WAY… it got THIS m############ close. And I don’t play that. I’m about to be rude. I’m nice, you know what I’m saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I’m gonna be mean.”

The 33-year-old rap star got serious for a moment with her fans, begging them to protect themselves as new cases start to soar again.

“I love y’all, and I want y’all to be the same way. Protect yourselves. Wear your masks. And until this is cleared up and we know what the f### this variant is and who it affects — stay safe my friends,” Lizzo concluded.