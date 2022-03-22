Lizzo has finally ended a long-running lawsuit filed by two songwriters who claim she stole the hit song “Truth Hurts” from them!

Lizzo has settled with the three songwriters who claimed she had lifted Truth Hurts from a demo they had created.

The singer has been in a legal battle with songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin ‘Yves’ Rothman since October 2019.

The Raisens and Rothman accused Lizzo of lifting the “melody, lyrics, and chords” in “Truth Hurts” from “Healthy,” a demo they helped Lizzo create.

They claimed “Healthy” “evolved” in the final version of Truth Hurts, which was released in September 2017.

Lizzo sought “a judicial declaration” that they “did not co-author ‘Truth Hurts,’ and have no right to co-own that work or to share in its profits” in October 2019.

The three songwriters countersued Lizzo in 2020.

Later, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee agreed with Lizzo’s claim that “a joint author of one copyrightable work does not automatically gain ownership of a derivative work in which the joint author had no hand in creating.”

Judge Gee added that the Raisens and Rothman themselves admitted ‘Healthy’ is a “standalone” song and not a demo for “Truth Hurts.”

On Friday, attorneys from both parties stated they had reached a settlement. The attorneys asked for “dismissal of the entire action without prejudice” according to Rolling Stone.

Both sides will be required to pay their own legal fees. Other details of the settlement have not been revealed.