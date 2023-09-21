Lizzo Hit With Another Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination & Sexual Harassment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The lawsuit has been filed by someone who says they were fired for complaining about abuse on tour.

Several bombshell lawsuits allege Lizzo, who often talks about empowerment and body shaming, is the meanie she criticizes. One of the cases reportedly alleges she surrounds herself with workers like the ones she often puts on blast.

Fashion designer Asha Daniels filed the complaint against the star, a member of her team wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and her tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta on Thursday (September 21) in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The claim alleges sexual harassment, racial discrimination, failure to prevent a hostile work environment and more.

When Daniels spoke to NBC News, she shared what it was like working for the “Special” chart-topper.

“I felt like I was living in a madhouse,” she said. “It was totally shocking. I was listening to this Black woman on this huge stage have this message of self-love and caring for others and being empathetic and being strong and standing up for others and I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly.”

According to the lawsuit, Nomura called Black female dancers “fat,” “useless” and “dumb” and made them change in front of men who would “lewdly gawk” at their bodies. When Daniels spoke up about it, she said in her lawsuit she was terminated.

Even though Nomura works for Lizzo and the singer isn’t being accused of firing Daniels, she is mentioned in the lawsuit.

“Lizzo is the boss, so the buck stops with her,” Daniels’ lawyer Ron Zambrano said. Zambrano is also the lawyer for three former dancers currently suing Lizzo for sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.