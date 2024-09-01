Lizzo Posts Instagram Tribute To Her Past Self

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo shares gratitude for her journey of self-improvement amid ongoing legal issues with former tour dancers.

Lizzo announced on Instagram that she had taken pride in her personal transformation since 2021, showcasing photos in a cutout red swimsuit.

Lizzo reflected on her progress related to both physical and mental well-being.

In her caption, she expressed, “I wasn’t gonna post this on IG, but 2021 me would be soooo proud of 2024 me. And I’m NOT only talking about my body if yall only KNEWWWW what I’ve done for my mental & emotional health in the last year…”

Lizzo also hinted at new music inspired by this journey. “Wheeeew don’t worry imma write a album about it,” added the 36-year-old.

This revelation comes while she enjoys a break in Bali, Indonesia, as shared in a video where she appears in a black one-piece swimsuit during a rain shower.

“I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace,” she noted, highlighting her current focus on self-care away from the limelight.

Earlier in the year, Lizzo voiced a commitment to steer clear of negativity.

In April, she declared her intention to “quit” focusing on “negative energy” and encouraged her followers to adopt the same mindset.

However, her tranquility was interrupted in August 2023 when three former dancers filed a lawsuit against her, alleging sexual misconduct and a hostile work environment.

Lizzo denied the accusations, labeling them as “sensationalized stories.” The lawsuit is now on hold.