Lizzo Lawsuit Gets Worse As More People Seek To Join Case Against Her

Several people came forward with more allegations against Lizzo after three dancers sued her for sexual harassment, weight shaming and more.

At least six more people may join the highly publicized lawsuit against Lizzo. Ron Zambrano, the lawyer representing three dancers who sued the singer, said his law firm is vetting additional allegations brought to him after his clients filed their lawsuit.

Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams sued Lizzo, the singer’s production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley for alleged mistreatment. The dancers claimed they dealt with a hostile work environment filled with abuse, racial discrimination, sexual harassment, weight shaming and more during their time working for Lizzo.

The lawsuit inspired more individuals to come forward with complaints against Lizzo. According to Entertainment Tonight, the latest batch of allegations come from people who toured with her and worked on the reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

“We have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint,” Zambrano told ET. “Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same. Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say.”

Last week, Lizzo denied any wrongdoing in response to the original lawsuit.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she said in a statement. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The three dancers who sued Lizzo affirmed their allegations in a new interview with PEOPLE. One of the alleged victims said the singer is “not the same person everybody sees on their TV screen” when the cameras stop rolling.