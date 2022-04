Lizzo just launched her own shapewear line, and now she has plans to get into the swimwear business! Read more!

Lizzo has set her sights on launching a swimwear line.

Earlier this month, the “Truth Hurts” artist unveiled a size-inclusive shapewear collection called Yitty.

Lizzo posted a series of photos showing her posing in a crystal-studded lilac swimsuit while at an event for the brand at Coachella in Indio, California, and in the accompanying caption, hinted she may be about to make a splash in the swimwear market.

“YALL… @yitty surprised me w a early (sic) B-day gift…….. A CUSTOM YITTY SWIMSUIT. SHOULD I DO A SWIMLINE ??? #YITTYSWIM???” she asked fans.

Accordingly, Lizzo’s fans offered up their support for the idea.

“Yas queen give us that swim line!!!” one follower wrote, while another added: “YES PLEASE THIS IS SO CUTE!!!”

And singer SZA also sent Lizzo a sweet message.

“Skin is next level !!!” she wrote.