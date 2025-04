Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo is telling her followers battling body dysmorphia to “take the compliment” and be kinder to themselves.

Lizzo is using her platform to speak directly to those grappling with body dysmorphia, urging them to embrace self-acceptance and silence inner criticism.

“Take the compliment,” she said in a video posted on Instagram earlier this week. “I don’t care what you ate today. I don’t care if you skipped the gym today. It did not have the negative impact that you are convincing yourself it had.”

The caption read simply, “If you’re reading this you’re beautiful.”

The Grammy-winning singer has long been open about her relationship with body image.

In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, she said, “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved.” She added, “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

Over time, Lizzo has shifted her public stance from body positivity to body neutrality, a concept she describes as more inclusive and grounded. “The idea of body positivity… has evolved into body neutrality,” she explained, distancing herself from a movement she believes has been “co-opted” and now often excludes larger bodies.

As Lizzo defines it, body neutrality centers on accepting the body without judgment and focusing on its abilities rather than its appearance.

“I don’t need your positivity or your negativity,” she said. “I don’t need your comments at all.”

She’s also been vocal about how her feelings about her body change from day to day.

“There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive,” she admitted.

To manage those fluctuations, she prioritizes mental health and physical wellness through activities like walking and Pilates.