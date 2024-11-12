Lizzo Reacts To Antonio Brown Trolling Her With Ozempic Jibe 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Retired NFL player and outspoken online commenter Antonio Brown shaded Lizzo with a joke claiming she’s taking Ozempic.

Lizzo responded to Antonio Brown trolling her over alleged Ozempic use with a classy clapback.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker recently shared a video of her writing a heartfelt note, sending love “to everyone in the world” in the wake of the Presidential election.

Retired NFL player and provocative online presence Antonio Brown reposted the video with a jab at Lizzo.

“She hold the pen like she hold her ozempic shot…..” he wrote.

She hold the pen like she hold her ozempic shot….. https://t.co/OeAqDSasMx — AB (@AB84) November 10, 2024

Lizzo clearly caught wind of AB’s reaction, but instead of returning fire, she responded with grace, turning the jab into an Instagram caption.

“Holding life like an ozempic pen..,” she wrote alongside a series of swimwear selfies from her tropical haunt.

Lizzo has been on a personal transformation journey and has shed the pounds in the process, sparking rumors she’s taking the controversial weight-loss drug Ozempic.

She denied the gossip in a video posted in September, reacting to comments about the drug.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” Lizzo wrote on a video.

Meanwhile, she laughed off the rumors by dressing up for Halloween as a fictional weight loss drug called “Lizzo,” intended to mimic Ozempic.

The costume included the taglines, “Need Self Love? Try Lizzo! Lose Guilt. Gain Confidence.”

Lizzo is taking some time away from the limelight but promised to return with music inspired by her transformational journey.

“2021 me would be soooo proud of 2024 me,” she wrote in September. “And I’m NOT only talking about my body if yall only KNEWWWW what I’ve done for my mental & emotional health in the last year…”

She added, “Wheeeew don’t worry imma write a album about it.”