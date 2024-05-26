Lizzo Reacts To Being Butt Of “South Park” Joke About Obesity & Ozempic

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo addressed the creators of “South Park” after she announced she is finding relief from depression.

Lizzo responded to being parodied in the South Park episode “The End of Obesity” with a humorous video on Instagram, showcasing her confidence and sense of humor.

Astonished at being mentioned in the satirical series, she eventually embraced it, proclaiming, “I’m really that b####.”

In the episode, a fictional weight loss drug named “Lizzo” is given to Cartman as a cheaper alternative to Ozempic, aiming to foster body positivity and reduce weight-related expectations.

After viewing the segment for the first time, Lizzo shared her reaction online.

“I just feel like, damn, I’m really that b####. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f###, to the point where these men in Colorado know who I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years,” she said.

Lizzo continued, saying, “I’m really that b#### and I show you all how to not give a f### and I’ma keep showing you how to not give a f###,” highlighting her status as a symbol of body positivity and self-acceptance.

Last week, Lizzo openly shared an emotional Instagram post revealing her mental health journey as a “dark cloud” lifted after months of battling depression.

The Grammy-winning artist, known for the hit “About Damn Time,” articulated how she found herself in a better emotional space following a year riddled with stress and personal challenges.

However, Lizzo candidly acknowledged a journey ahead before she regains her carefree spirit.

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months,” Lizzo expressed. “The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up.”

Lizzo’s struggle coincided with legal issues that arose in August 2023 when three former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her.

The accusations included sexual harassment, racial discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, and body shaming.

Lizzo vehemently denied all allegations and sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, calling it “ridiculous.”

While some of the claims were dismissed, the sexual harassment allegation has been set for trial.

In March, the 36-year-old singer alarmed fans with an Instagram post stating she had “quit” after growing tired of the relentless negativity.

She later clarified that this did not mean she was leaving her music career behind but was exhausted by the constant stream of false narratives and harsh criticism.

These public and private battles undoubtedly weighed heavily on Lizzo, contributing to the mental health struggles she detailed in her recent post.