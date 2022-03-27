Lizzo Seeks Out Friends For Advice About New Album; Teases Huge Deal

Rapper Lizzo’s finished her new album, and she has turned to her friends for musical advice. Read more!

Lizzo knows she has a hit on her hands when her friends start twerking to a track.

During an appearance on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, the “Juice” hitmaker offered fans a preview of her upcoming song, “About Damn Time.”

In addition, host James asked Lizzo to whom she goes for honest feedback about her new music.

“My friends. They’ll tell me. They’ll be like, ‘This ain’t it girl.’ Or once they start twerking, I’m like, ‘This is it,'” she replied. “And then, I play it for my mom. But she is last to hear it because she is a Virgo woman and she’s a harsh critic… but she cried, she loved it.”

Lizzo didn’t confirm the release date for the track, or divulge when she plans to release her fourth studio album, which she recently completed.

In related news, Lizzo is celebrating the release of her new show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” which just debuted on Amazon Prime.

The show follows the rap star as she searches for women to join her as backup dancers. And the new show on Amazon is just one of several power moves she is making.

According to Lizzo, she has a massive deal in the works but has yet to reveal more details.

“I know what y’all thinkin.. ‘damn lizzo you just announced a TV show… A single… and SNL,” Lizzo said referencing her upcoming appearance on the hit show on April 16th.

“Now what??’ But y’all don’t understand- I can’t be stopped,” Lizzo stated confidently. “This is my season. I’m about to be everywhere and I’m about to announce the biggest thing YET. Bigger than anything I’ve ever done. 3 years in the making. A Dream Come True. Stay tuned b####.”