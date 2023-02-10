Lizzo & SZA Share New “Special” Remix  

After teasing months ago that “something special” with SZA was on the way, Lizzo has shared the remix of “Special,” featuring her good friend.
Following her performance of “Special” at the Grammys’, Lizzo finally dropped the long-awaited remix featuring SZA on Thursday (Feb. 9.) Fans first heard the song during Lizzo’s recent HBO Max special Lizzo: Live in Concert.
She brought out the recording-breaking singer before demanding the audience “Make some noise for my f###### fave.”
The pair hosted a joint Instagram Live shortly after releasing the song which turned into a general talk between friends. The gal pals discussed everything from the early days of their friendship – SZA knew she was cool with Lizzo once she felt comfortable enough to remove her wig in her home – to the upcoming shows they must see.
They speculated about Rihanna’s setlist for her performance at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime Show and talked about getting tickets for Beyoncé’s world tour. Check out the clips below and stream the “special” remix at the end of the page.
“Oh s###, b####. I was scared to talk about that s### out loud,” SZA exclaimed after Lizzo asked which Renaissance show they’re attending.
Meanwhile, the “special” remix might not be the only upcoming offering from the pairing. Lizzo and SZA recorded “five or six” rock songs while in the studio creating features for the SOS album.
“We just have so much fun together. And I feel like she gets me. She’s another person who has hella music tastes and doesn’t fit in anybody’s box of anything,” SZA said of Lizzo. “She makes it seem like she doesn’t even care like she just does whatever she wants. And I just love being with her, just as a friend and hanging out. So whenever she comes to a studio, I just feel like, ‘Let’s drop into some b#######.’”