Lizzo Tapped To Perform At 2023 Grammy Awards

Rap star Lizzo has been announced as one of the many performers slated to hit the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Read more!

Lizzo and Sam Smith are among the artists set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Officials from the Recording Academy announced that the “About Damn Time” hitmaker, who is nominated for five awards this year, and Sam Smith, who garnered a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy” alongside Kim Petras, will take to the stage during the ceremony next week.

In addition, several other current nominees – including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy – will also perform.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, to be hosted by Trevor Noah, will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February.5th.