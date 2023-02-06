Lizzo Tells Beyoncé “You Changed My Life” During 2023 Grammy Acceptance Speech

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lizzo gave Beyoncé major props when she accepted Record of the Year award at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5), thanking Beyoncé for “changing my life” as she accepted the trophy.

The singer looked visibly shocked after she beat the likes of Adele and Beyoncé to win one of the night’s biggest prizes for her song “About Damn Time.” During her acceptance speech, Lizzo turned her attention to Beyoncé and praised her for making such a big impact on her life.

“Beyoncé, in the fifth grade, I skipped school to see you perform,” she said directly to her idol. “You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.’ So thank you so much, you clearly are the artist of our lives. I love you.”

Okay, Lizzo seriously just won the entire night with her amazing acceptance #GRAMMYs speech for Record of the Year (for ‘About Damn Time’) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nvYIjQzYvx — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

Lizzo, who performed “About Damn Time” and “Special” during the show, also dedicated her award to the late “Purple Rain” singer Prince, who she collaborated with on the song “Boytrouble” from his 2014 album Plectrumelectrum.

“When we lost Prince (in 2016) I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music,” she explained. “This was at a time when positive music and feel-good music wasn’t mainstream and I felt very misunderstood. I felt on the outside looking in. But I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place.

“And now I look around and there’s all these songs that are about loving our bodies and feeling comfortable in our skin and feeling f###### good and I’m just so proud to be a part of it. Because in a world that is a lot of darkness and a lot of scary s###, I’d like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good, we are good inherently.”

Concluding her speech, she yelled, “God bless you all, we got a f**king Grammy!” Lizzo now has a total of four Grammy Awards.