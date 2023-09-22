Lizzo Thanks God For Black Music Action Coalition Honor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo accepted the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award last night during BMAC’s annual gala in Beverly Hills.

The musician was recognised at the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) gala in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Lizzo skipped the red carpet portion of the event, however, she took to the stage at The Beverly Hilton after an introduction by her Big Grrrl dancers.

“Black Music Action Coalition, y’all really are about that action. Thank you so much for this, because I needed this right now,” the Juice singer told the audience. “God’s timing is always on time! I didn’t write a speech because I don’t know what to say in times like these.”

She continued, “It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments when nobody’s watching that defines who you are. And I’m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching. I’m going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people, because they deserve it. I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it.”

The pop singer added, “And, I’m going to continue to put on and represent safe spaces for fat Black women, because that’s what the f**k I do!”

The evening also paid tribute to other trailblazers, including legendary music executive Sylvia Rhone, Keke Palmer, producer Jermaine Dupri and Houston Hip-Hop legend, Trae the Truth.