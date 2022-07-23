Lizzo Will Never Be A Token Big Girl

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lizzo has put the fashion world on notice. Just because she’s big, doesn’t mean she’s going to be anybody’s token!

In an interview for ELLE U.K.’s September 2022 issue, the ‘About Damn Time” hitmaker discussed her work as a body image activist.

But while Lizzo, real name Melissa Jefferson, is making waves in the clothing industry with her size-inclusive shapewear line, Yitty, she believes there is still a long way to go when it comes to diversity and inclusivity in fashion.

“I’ve had a lot of shoots with people making outfits from scratch for me. And I’m not mad at it. Thank you. But what about the millions of people who are my size or bigger who can’t get access to chic and glamorous clothing?” she asked. “I don’t want to be the token big girl for the fashion world. I want to open the door. I want this for everybody.”

And even though Lizzo could have created a fashion collection, she had a reason for starting her venture into the industry with shapewear and underwear.

“More than any piece of clothing, shapewear can make people feel ways about their bodies and, most of the time, it’s bad. I want to revolutionize shapewear. I want to change how people think when they hear the word ‘snatched.’ I don’t want people to ever have to deal with a girdle again in their lives,” the 34-year-old added.