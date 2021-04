Lizzo was drenched and champagne by her fans, as she twerked near a pool.

Lizzo showed off her famous curves in a body-positive new social media clip.

The star made a splash on Instagram as she shared the video, showing the “Juice” singer bent over on a chaise lounge by a pool and twerking in a skimpy bikini.

Behind her, a group of male onlookers sprayed her with several bottles of champagne.

Alongside the post, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker, who wore a bikini featuring neon green strings, along with bands of knotted bright orange fabric, penned: “1000 DOLLARS TO WHO EVER HAS THE BEST CAPTION.”

Fans rushed to the comments section, including singer Lauren Jauregui, who questioned: “Lmfaoooo tf goin on over here?!?”

SZA added: “LMAOO I love u bruh.”