Lizzo Vows To Fight Harassment Lawsuit To Its End

Lizzo denies allegations in a 2023 lawsuit, vowing to fight claims until fully dismissed while addressing how the controversy has impacted her art.

Lizzo has spoken out on a contentious workplace harassment lawsuit, marking her first public remarks since being sued by former employees in 2023.

Speaking on Keke Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the Grammy-winning artist labeled the dismissal of one stylist’s claim a “big victory.”

She vowed to continue fighting allegations leveled by three of her former dancers “until they’re all dismissed—not dropped, but dismissed,” the 36-year-old said.

The allegations, filed in 2023, accused Lizzo of fostering a hostile work environment, including claims of sexual harassment.

While the stylist’s lawsuit was dismissed in September, the case involving the three dancers remains active. Lizzo described the lawsuit as a devastating blow that erupted in the aftermath of her first arena tour, which she had shared with her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls dancers.

“I was literally living in my dream,” Lizzo said, describing the transition from the thrill of performing to being embroiled in legal turmoil. “Then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely blindsided me with a lawsuit.”

The singer expressed disbelief and disappointment, calling the allegations “completely surprising.”

She explained how the three dancers, who were no longer on tour when the complaint was filed, had previously been individuals she respected and championed.

“These were people that I gave opportunities to,” she said. “These were people that I liked and appreciated as dancers, respected them as dancers. So I was like, ‘What?!’”

Lizzo also addressed the additional allegations of sexual harassment included in the lawsuit.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what they’re trying to do,’ but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it’s not.”

Amid the controversy, the artist revealed that she has channeled her feelings into her music.

“A lot of the music is me talking things through,” she said. “I remembered my purpose… I’m putting everything in my art.”.