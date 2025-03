Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo confronted Yung Miami over recent comments about her weight loss during a viral Twitch livestream over the weekend.

The drama unfolded when Miami appeared on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast last week. She mentioned Lizzo while discussing societal pressure on women to alter their appearances through cosmetic procedures.

Yung Miami referenced Lizzo’s recent physical transformation. “Everybody was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so fat,'” she stated. “She looks so good now. Now it’s like, ‘Oh my God, ew.’… Pick a side. What do you want?”

Lizzo, clearly bothered by the “Ew” remark, decided to call Miami directly during a Twitch livestream over the weekend to clarify exactly what she meant.

Lizzo questioned Miami about the intention behind her comments, specifically the reaction she mentioned.

Responding to Lizzo’s concerns, Yung Miami clarified her intentions. “Everybody [says] you look good, but then you have the little 5% that’s just like, ‘She looked better when she was fat,'” she explained.

The former City Girls rapper then emphasized that her comments were not meant to criticize Lizzo personally but rather to highlight the impossible standards women face regarding their bodies.

“I was just referencing… you can’t make [everybody] happy,” Miami said.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has transitioned from body positivity to body neutrality, embracing a more personal and evolving perspective on self-image.

In a March 2024 interview with The New York Times, she explained that body positivity has strayed from its original intent and has now “evolved into body neutrality.”

Prioritizing health over aesthetics, Lizzo focuses on maintaining a balanced lifestyle rather than fixating on weight. She champions embracing one’s body at any size while nurturing it for overall well-being and longevity.

She also argued the body positivity movement has become a “code word for fat” rather than a message of empowerment.