LL Cool J And Dr. Fauci Host Town Hall Conversation About COVID-19

(AllHipHop News)
Hip-Hop legend LL Cool J is linking with Dr. Fauci and the chair of the COVID-19 equity force Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith to bring a town hall meeting on Rock The Bells radio.
The town hall meeting, which is virtual, will address the persistent issue “Is The Vaccine Safe For Us?“ and delve into a series of conversations surrounding vaccination.
Additionally, there will be numerous selected panelist that have been personally affected by the COVID-19 virus and how it is currently devastating communities of color. Some of the survivor stories will include demystifying certain types of information and directly addressing conspiracy theories.
The virtual town hall will have LL Cool J asking Dr. Fauci questions submitted by subscribers of the Sirius XM radio platform, where Rock The Bells resides. They will also share facts and research about COVID-19 to address peoples’ concerns in an intense, but certainly immersive Q&A session about COVID-19.
Below are some of the clips that will be played later today.
Why Should We Trust You? LL Cool J Speaks With Dr. Fauci About Trust And The COVID-19 Vaccine
LL Cool J Speaks With Dr. Fauci About The Safety of the COVID-19 Vaccine For Pregnant Women
LL Cool J Asks Dr. Anthony Fauci About The Production of Vaccines For Children
Should We Be Afraid? LL Cool J Addresses Dr. Anthony Fauci About The Concerns With The Covid-19 Vaccine
Wednesday, March 31 at 6:00pm ET on LL Cool J’s Rock The
Bells Radio (SiriusXM Ch. 43)
Encore airings will be on Thursday, April 1 at 10:00am EST and Friday, April 3 at 8:00 am EST on Rock The Bells Radio (SiriusXM Ch. 43)